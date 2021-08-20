Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $945.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $979.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

TER stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

