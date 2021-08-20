TerraKRW Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.44 million and approximately $23,193.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00138849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00148179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.40 or 0.99676085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.00921134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.01 or 0.06641729 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,991,185,487 coins and its circulating supply is 43,990,456,378 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

