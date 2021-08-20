TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TerrAscend stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

