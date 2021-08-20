TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum from $21.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

TerrAscend stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

