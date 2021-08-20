Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $416,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $157,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,739,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

