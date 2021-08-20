Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Tesla worth $1,029,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,739,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

