Tether (USDT) Market Cap Achieves $64.20 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion and approximately $76.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00149954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,740.25 or 1.00251690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.00922094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00707416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.89 or 0.06701012 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 65,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,206,834,131 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

