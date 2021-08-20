Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 741,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.