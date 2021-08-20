TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Financial Review

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.85 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -23.00 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 2.51 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78% SandRidge Energy 1.90% 29.70% 15.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

