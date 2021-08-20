Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 7,672 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

