The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

