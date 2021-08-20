The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,307.30

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,307.30 ($17.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,133.25 ($14.81). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,152 ($15.05), with a volume of 73,801 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £480.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,307.30.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

