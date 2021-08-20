The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.83. 268,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.