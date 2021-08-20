The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.54. 373,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

