The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $650,400.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Buckle alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

NYSE BKE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 8.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.