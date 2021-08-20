The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

