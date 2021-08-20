The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.09.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

