The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.