The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

