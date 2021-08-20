The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $347.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

