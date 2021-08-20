The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FLWPF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. The Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
