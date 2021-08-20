The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GCV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 30,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

