The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GCV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 30,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.83.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.