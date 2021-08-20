The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GLU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 6,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.