The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 47,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,033. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

