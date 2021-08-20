The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.
Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 47,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,033. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
