The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock remained flat at $$8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

