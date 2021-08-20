The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust stock remained flat at $$8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.