The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:GUT remained flat at $$8.20 during midday trading on Friday. 70,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
