The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GUT remained flat at $$8.20 during midday trading on Friday. 70,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

