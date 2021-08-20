The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $68.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 261,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

