The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Hershey by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $180.25 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.70.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.