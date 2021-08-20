The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $77,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

