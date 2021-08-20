The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

