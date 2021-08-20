The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.05. The company had a trading volume of 158,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

