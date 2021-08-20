The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.37. The Hydropothecary shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 5,381,444 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.30.

About The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.