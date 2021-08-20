The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,690 shares of company stock worth $34,062,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 127,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

