The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. The Joint comprises 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of The Joint worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

JYNT stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

