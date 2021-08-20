The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $39.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

