The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.37 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

