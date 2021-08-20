The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of The Middleby worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $77,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 254.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,889. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

