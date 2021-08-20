The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 4,988,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,924. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

