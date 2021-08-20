The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.64

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.64 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 130.80 ($1.71), with a volume of 1,935,252 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.64.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.