The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.96 ($1.58). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 744,332 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £899.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.