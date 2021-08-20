The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 7.6% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $535.06 million and $171.16 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

