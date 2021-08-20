The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.06. The stock had a trading volume of 859,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.