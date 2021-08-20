The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.32. 4,219,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

