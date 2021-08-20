The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. 6,125,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

