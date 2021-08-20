Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lessened by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 170,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.66. 22,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $557.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

