Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66.39 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $66.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00321549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00050449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.