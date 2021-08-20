Thisoption (TONS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $242,728.42 and $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

