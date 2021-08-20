Thomas P. Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.16. The stock had a trading volume of 488,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,303. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

