THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00018954 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $130.97 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00148628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.93 or 1.00012579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.47 or 0.00921197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.45 or 0.06631924 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,555,660 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

