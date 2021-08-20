Thore Cash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,421.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $68,023.68 and approximately $124,421.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00372804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

